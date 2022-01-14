Chiara Samogho, photographer for singers, dies in Parma and around the world

Chiara Samogho, a wonderful photographer for the singers of the 60s and 70s, from Liz Taylor to Monica Fetti, from Shirley MacLaine to Sophia Loren, Claudia Cardinale, Gina Lollobrigida died January 13 in Bari. Sources close to the family confirmed this to ANSA.

Born in Bari on March 25, 1935 (but many claim that it was in the year 25: her date of birth was one of the best kept secrets of her life), her real name is Chiara Paparella, she returned to the Bolian capital at the end of a very intense career between Milan, Rome and Nice, friend of journalists and intellectuals From Enzo Biagi to Pierpaolo Pasolini, and from Alberto Moravia to Giorgio Streller. It was the journalist Pascual Brunas, her long-time partner, who advised her to take a stage name by choosing the name of her Sardinian village.

Access to cinema photography after an initial period dedicated to news and social reporting. Her success then led to her signing on the covers of major international magazines and establishing herself as the first professional Italian female photographer. What sets her apart from her peers is the ability to create dialogue and a deep intimacy with her subject, making her spill out of her photos. Playing on the basics of stripes, on strong color contrasts, on luxurious hairstyles, he significantly revamped the studio image, which would become a model for fashion photography and subsequent cinema of the 80s.

Much of his vast photographic archive, containing more than 165,000 snapshots, is kept in the Study Center and Communications Archives of the University of Parma. The last exhibition, which he wanted to dedicate to Raffaella Cara, was held in Avellino last fall under the auspices of Gianluca Marziani. The artist signed the Gazzetta di Parma calendar for 2005.