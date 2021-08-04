Chiara Ferragni, first photo of Vittoria on the beach in Sardinia. Details that infuriate the masses: "This is not possible ..."

Chiara Ferragni And The first photo of Vitoria on the beach in Sardinia. Details that infuriate the masses: “This is not possible…”. The complete Veragnese (Fides, Chiara Ferragni, Leon and Vitoria) have arrived at Costa Smeralda, in Porto Cervo, for their traditional summer holidays.

Read also> Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo, return flight from Ibiza. But at the airport, the “bad news” said: “How is this possible?”

After his first few days in the pool of his luxury rental villa, today Ferragnez was on the beach. Chiara Ferragni documented everything with a tender gallery on Instagram. In the photos, baby Vittoria (four months) appears at the water’s edge, in the arms of her mother, Chiara. The girl is not wearing a costume but a beautiful flowered dress, perhaps to protect her from the sun.

Immediately beautiful images are from web tours. Immediate enthusiastic comments from fans: «You are beautiful, Veto is very tender». But there is one detail that prompts users to turn their noses up: “The picture does not do justice to the Sardinian sea … it is blurry.” still: “But which beach are you at?And there are those who joke about it:It looks like the GangesIt’s possible that light or social filters made Sardinia’s crystalline waters even darker. And fans don’t miss a thing. The dream vacation continues.

Last update: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 22:49



© Reproduction reserved