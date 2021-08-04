Chiara Ferragni, first photo of Vittoria on the beach in Sardinia. Details that infuriate the masses: "This is not possible ..."

Chiara FerragniAnd The first photo of Vitoria on the beach in Sardinia. Details that infuriate the masses: “This is not possible…”. The complete Veragnese (Fides, Chiara Ferragni, Leon and Vitoria) have arrived at Costa Smeralda, in Porto Cervo, for their traditional summer holidays.
Read also> Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo, return flight from Ibiza. But at the airport, the “bad news” said: “How is this possible?”
After his first few days in the pool of his luxury rental villa, today Ferragnez was on the beach. Chiara Ferragni documented everything with a tender gallery on Instagram. In the photos, baby Vittoria (four months) appears at the water’s edge, in the arms of her mother, Chiara. The girl is not wearing a costume but a beautiful flowered dress, perhaps to protect her from the sun.
Immediately beautiful images are from web tours. Immediate enthusiastic comments from fans: «You are beautiful, Veto is very tender». But there is one detail that prompts users to turn their noses up: “The picture does not do justice to the Sardinian sea … it is blurry.” still: “But which beach are you at?And there are those who joke about it:It looks like the GangesIt’s possible that light or social filters made Sardinia’s crystalline waters even darker. And fans don’t miss a thing. The dream vacation continues.
Last update: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 22:49
© Reproduction reserved
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
110 million doses have been donated, and the Green Corridor is needed in New York
Fines of up to 1,000 euros for those without a green permit
Today’s Horoscope, August 3, 2021: A captivating day for Gemini, Libra news