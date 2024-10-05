Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are about to separate by mutual consent. The methods (and expenses) of managing children are on the table

Milan – Separation without (further) fights. This will be the goal of the former golden couple of social media, the Ferragnes, who – according to the ANSA news agency – will aim to achieve… Peaceful farewell After these long months of tension and some alleged discussions about maintenance. Well, according to rumors, Kiara would like it Avoid starting fights with Fedez And – if there are no accidents along the way – they both aim for a mutual goodbye. The businesswoman no longer has any intention of “negotiating” with the rapper. Their lawyers (for Fedez Pompilia Rossi, Alessandro Simeone and Andrea Petrolucci; and for Ferragni Daniela Mesalia) are, as far as we know, working on preparing the document that will be submitted to the court as soon as possible. This is a way to close the breakup issue in the least possible way and then focus on the problems that both of them are facing. It’s, with the investigation closed in pandoro case Which He sees her under investigation on suspicion of gross fraud; He is involved (not investigated) In friendship and business relations With the arrest of some members of the Milan Ultras team in recent days.

In terms of the agreements, while the first indiscretion saw her “bearing” the expenses of the maintenance of the children, whom she was to keep with her and whom he could see every weekend, From sources close to Fidesz itself Here comes a different (and more balanced) clarification and picture: Leon and Vitoria will be assigned to them The parents have “almost equal attendance” with each of them, therefore, normal daily expenses will be covered by Ferragni and Fedes on the days when the children will be with one or the other during the relevant school expenses, in addition to health and sports expenses will be At Fedez’s sole and complete expense Of his express will.

As mentioned, the digital entrepreneur who has been on the decline since December last year First his empire And then His familyHe has big things to deal with. In the past few days The Milan Prosecutor’s Office closed the investigation. This is due to the request to prosecute him and other people on charges of gross fraud. At the heart of the investigation, coordinated by Prosecutor Cristian Barelli and Deputy Eugenio Fusco, and conducted by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Public Security Forces, Cases of alleged misleading advertising Related to sales that occurred between 2021 and 2022 Pandoro “Pink Christmas” Balocco and Easter Eggs – Dolci Preziosi.

She was investigated along with former manager and collaborator Fabio D’Amato, Alessandra Palocco and Francesco Canello (Dulce Preziosi).

with regard to federico lucia, His name was at the center of events for months in which some were heroes The leading exponents of the Milan Curve, have now been arrested. Starting from Beating against personal trainer Cristiano Iovino It took place between 21 and 22 April in Via Traiano in Milan. The story of the rapper who was present As also appears from the investigation documents with the Ultras, He was able to put an end to it without complaint thanks to an agreement, including economic agreements, with Yovino himself. In fact, the agreement between rapper Fedez and the personal trainer stipulated that Yovino would once and for all abandon filing a complaint against Fedez himself.

Then there are the friendships and working relationships with Christian Rossello, Who worked as a bodyguard for the rapper himself Alex Colonio, and above all Luca LuciKing of the South. Fedez forms closer ties with Toro. He goes several times to the pool villa in Scanzorosciate to have dinner with his new friend, or rather his “brother”: they plan to Take over old fashion managementthey discuss the possibility of launching the Boem brand in Meazza, and talk about bodyguards for whom The “safety” of the entire Ferragnez family is entrusted. For his part, Lucci also plans to include the artist in the Italian ink chain (“He’s going to be a gold mine”), and open a tattoo shop in Piazza Duomo: “He’s crazy, I swear he’s cute.”