Chernobyl, the Russians sacked a nuclear power plant. The GPS of the stolen computers has been activated: “I am in Belarus”

Chernobyl He was sacked by the Russian Armed Forces. They took everything away: almost 700 computers, more than 300 vehicles and thousands of instruments for testing the level of radiation, as well as the sophisticated software and computers necessary for the factory. The list of stolen equipment is still being collected, but it will be complete with everything that was captured, exploded or shot in and around the laboratories of the nuclear power plant.

nuclear power plant evacuation

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant no longer produces power, but before the Russian invasion nearly 6,000 workers worked in shifts to closely monitor the lasting effects of the 1986 disaster, as well as process spent nuclear fuel from other plants in Ukraine and Europe. In the days before the invasion of the Russian army, all but a few hundred workers were evacuated. Those who remained continue to work under Russian supervision to keep the nuclear power plant safe.

Equipment stolen by the Russians

All items stolen by the Russian armed forces, especially high-tech tools, are equipped with special locators that have not been disabled. And it was precisely with the help of the Global Positioning System (GPS) that it was possible to confirm that the tools stolen from Chernobyl were located along the Belarusian border.