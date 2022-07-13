July 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Check out Antonino, a former Belen!

Check out Antonino, a former Belen!

Lorelei Reese July 13, 2022 2 min read

As expected, the gossip and gossip don’t stop The breakup between Hilary Blasey and Totti. While the former Roma player was photographers with the new torch Noemi Bocchi A few days ago there was talk of secret acquaintances of a Mediaset host. or rather than “Text Message Hacking” Which Poupon would have found on his now ex-wife’s cell phone. According to Corriere della Sera, it will be the third wheel Antonino Spinalbesthe 27-year-old former hairstylist who became famous because of his relationship Belen Rodriguez.

See the gallery

Ilary without berries in Africa: safari with pictures of children

Gossip about Elari Blasi and Antonino Spinalbes

“The most contrasting voices chase each other between Rome and Milan – Let the newspaper know – Like this: the mysterious man who sent compromising letters to Ilary, later discovered by Francesco – the last drop from a jar full of misunderstanding – Antonino Spinalbes, hairdresser, model and influencer will be in Milan (in the run for the next GF Vip), who was formerly Belen Rodriguez, who a year ago had a junior Luna Marì.”

Belen Rodriguez in a bikini: The B-side is screaming!

See the gallery

Belen Rodriguez in a bikini: The B-side is screaming!

Antonino Spinalbes to Big Brother Vibe

At the moment, neither Elari nor Antonino has commented on these rumours. Recently, however, Spinalbese was tweaked between kisses and hugs, along with an alleged new torch: Designed by Giulia Tordini. The guy who didn’t maintain a good relationship with him belin Although Luna Maru is young, she races to enter Casa del Big Brother VIP in September.

Belen, conversations in bed with Antonino

Watch the video

Belen, conversations in bed with Antonino

See also  UeD, Jessica Antonini sinks David Loroso: "He's still praying..."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Tess Massaza’s fashion days look at Amazon

July 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Francesco Giorgino leaves Tg1 management: goodbye after 30 years. stay tuned

July 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Where were the iPhone 13 Pro components developed?

July 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Draghi attended an event where he had to play nice

July 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Check out Antonino, a former Belen!

July 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather report. Front passes through part of southern Italy with showers and thunderstorms. Situation and outlook «3B Meteo

July 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Djokovic? A disgrace.” Strong criticism of the British journalist

July 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt