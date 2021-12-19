The media focus on the move by Paolo Morelli to bring much of Chechnya into US hands tomorrow has not only been concentrated in Rome, but has also caught on abroad. The prestigious Forbes Business Magazine (the Italian edition of which was published by Bolognese Denis Masetti’s Bfc Media) has dedicated a substantial article in the online section to the action taken by 57-year-old lawyer Robert Lewis, who was presented as manager of the JRL group. A financial …

By Paulo Morelli

The media attention on the move to bring the majority of Chechnya into American hands tomorrow has not only been concentrated in Rome, but has also caught on abroad. The prestigious Forbes Business Magazine (the Italian edition of which was published by Bolognese Denis Masetti’s Bfc Media) has dedicated a substantial article in the online section to the action taken by 57-year-old lawyer Robert Lewis, who was presented as manager of the JRL group. A private equity fund, that is, invests in companies that are not listed on the stock exchange but invests in companies with high growth potential and excludes investments with the intention of gaining capital gains by selling shares.

The full body article by Daniel Broch, a SportMoney division collaborator, tells of a full-fledged operation that will take place tomorrow at Marco Maldoni’s Chechen office in Forley, with the transfer of 60% of Chechen FC’s shares to Louis. Exchange for payment of 1, 8 million euros equivalent to two million dollars. The history of Ac Cesena, who participated in 13 Serie A Championships (last 201415), with the help of some photos, was the defeat and rebirth of Martoroco, who later became Cesena FC with the Seahorse. The logo and the Dino Manusi Stadium, which can accommodate over 20,000 people, is playing games.

It is no secret now that Italian football has become an attractive marketplace in the eyes of American investors who have taken over some of Italy’s most popular football clubs in recent years. The three men’s professional leagues have clubs owned by eleven American clubs: six of which play Serie A (AC Milan, AS Roma, Fiorentina, Genoa, La Specia and Venice, Bologna FC owned by Canadian businessman Joey Saputo). ; Three are competing in Serie B (Ascoli Calcio, Burma and Spall) and two in Serie C (Combopaso and, next week, Chechen FC).

The article explains that one of the reasons for Italian clubs to seek foreign investment is related to the complex financial situation caused by the epidemic, with some rich clubs such as Inter and Juventus reporting record losses.