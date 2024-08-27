Chase Elliott cheers on U.S. golf team at Paris Olympics

Racing isn’t the only sport Chase Elliott loves. Only a select few know about his deep passion for golf. On the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the Hendrick Motorsports star revealed his love for the outdoors and playing sports. In a recent Coca-Cola joke video where athletes were asked which sport they would choose to play at the Olympics, Elliott’s answer was golf.

If he hadn’t pursued a career as a NASCAR driver, he could have made a name for himself on the PGA Tour. He expressed his enthusiasm and support for the U.S. Olympic golf team, wishing them the best.

When Elliott isn’t behind the wheel, he can often be found on the golf course. He noted that his interest in the sport grew during his time with Team Dale Jr. in the Xfinity Series. During the podcast, he spoke about his passion for golf, saying, “I really enjoy playing golf. I’ve been playing seriously for five years and I’ve been fully committed for the last year and a half. I find it incredibly fun. Even though I’m not very good at it yet, I really enjoy playing it.”

Elliott admitted that despite years of training, he hasn’t improved as much as he would like, which can be very frustrating. He humorously mentioned that he sometimes feels like he’s regressing. However, he still gets a lot of enjoyment out of the sport. Golf is currently being played at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Xander Schoeffel of the United States leads the pack, tied for first with Jon Rahm of Spain. Scotty Scheffler is the second-highest ranked player on the U.S. men’s golf team, sitting in sixth place after the third round. Before the final round, Chase Elliott took to social media to send a heartfelt video message to the team. “Hey guys, this is Chase Elliott. I just wanted to take a moment to wish Scotty Scheffler and the entire U.S. golf team the best of luck in the Olympics,” he said.

Given the opportunities, Chase Elliott would love to play golf in the Olympics, he said in a Coca-Cola-sponsored Instagram video. NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin has also expressed interest in playing golf in the Olympics but acknowledged he would never be able to match the skill level of the Olympians. “I’ve played with some pro golfers,” he said humbly. “I know I’m nowhere near as good as them. It’s a dream, but it’s a dream I’ll never be able to achieve at their level.” Golf is a popular sport among NASCAR drivers.

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is an avid golfer and often enjoys rounds of the course in his free time. He has shown off his golf skills at celebrity tournaments like the Quail Hollow Championship Pro-Am. Recently, Johnson has been making great strides in his game. He recently took to social media, inviting people to join him at a fundraiser at Pebble Beach, where he showed off his putting skills. Ryan Blaney is another NASCAR driver who loves to play golf. He often plays with Chase Elliott. During an interview on the ESPN 101 podcast, he expressed his love for the sport, saying, “I’m an avid golfer. I get a lot of joy out of playing golf. I started about four years ago, even though it wasn’t part of my education. It wasn’t a family activity, but I decided to give it a try. I became a golfer during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of the few things you could do, and I fell in love with it.”

Photo from Chase Elliott Instagram