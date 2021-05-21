Charlene is banned by infection: unable to return to Monaco for Leclerc







Charlene from Monaco taught us how to wear short hair

Charlene was banned from Monaco In South Africa, you will not be able to attend the F1 Grand Prix which takes place on Sunday 23 May. Therefore, the princess will not be present, as tradition dictates, at the competition, a date for something else that she is very much interested in.

Charlene of Monaco He is currently in South Africa and cannot go home because he had an infection. To make it known is the palace itself through an official communication through which it is understood that it is not Covid.

The memorandum states: “During a trip to the African continent as part of the mission to preserve wildlife, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlene contracted Ear, nose and throat infection Which prevents her from traveling. Unfortunately, he will not be able to compete in the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco. SAS Princess Charlene sends her best wishes to the Automobile Club of Monaco, the organizer of the event, as well as to the drivers and teams participating in this wonderful vehicle. The competition.”

Charlene was specifically involved from South Africa Your Instagram picture Which depicts her with a rhinoceros whose horn has been removed painlessly to discourage hunters from hunting these animals. The absence of the horn allows the rhinoceros to live without problems, avoiding falling victim to hunters who kill them for the horns.

The photo caused a sensation in the princess’s appearance She was immortalized in camouflage And certainly with the new naval pieces Rock and aggressive photo Alberto’s wife, but she loves him very much.

So, Charlene, it’s because of a respiratory infection He will not attend the F1 race in person. This will prevent her from meeting His great friend Charles LeclercFerrari driver. There is a strong relationship between them and not just a cause Leclerc Of Monte Carlo, the princess is a huge fan of him and has been named Ferrari’s ambassador for the charity that bears his name.

Just two months ago, Charlene traveled to South Africa to attend the funeral of Godwell Zwelethene, the Zulu king, who died at the age of 72 from diabetes-related complications.