January 15, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Charizard is a favorite of the Italians, and here is the most popular country – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax January 15, 2023 1 min read

Charger and the Favorite Pokemon of ItaliansBut how are things in other countries of the world? This was revealed by an interesting graph generated by EnterTheToyZone, which identified the characters by Google results. Most famous For each nation, it is limited to the first generation.

With over 10 million copies of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold in three days, it’s clear Nintendo’s franchise is still in excellent health today and is among its most successful games, so it was curious to understand how one relates to these small local monsters in the area.


Pokemon, country-by-country map

As already mentioned, Charizard is a favorite of Italians but also of English, Irish and Czechs, while in Europe the scenario seems quite varied: in France and Luxembourg they are crazy about MewTwo, while in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands the most popular is Lapras.

In Japan, it may come as no surprise that Eevee is the most popular (and sought after) scepter-wielding Pokémon, but Pikachu is no less and is a winner in quite a few countries scattered around. In general, as can be seen, classical figures remain of greater international importance.

What is your favorite Pokemon and why?

See also  One of the free games for August already revealed in State of Play

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Weight of the game on PS5 revealed, preloading will help – Multiplayer.it

January 14, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The removable disc player will not be compatible with PS5 Digital – Multiplayer.it

January 14, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

An official trailer has come up with story details, according to an insider – Multiplayer.it

January 14, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

4 min read

Support swelled from Naples to America to recognize Cyril as a member of the Franklin Academy.

January 15, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Car Insurance in 2023 | All you need to know

January 15, 2023 Karen Hines
6 min read

Ranzi Mensah: “My Song of Prayer” (Donatella Lavezzari)

January 15, 2023 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

How do you organize your living room to expand the space? – Collesano.org

January 15, 2023 Karen Hines