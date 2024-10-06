Change the season, you will instantly get 500 euros while you do this: many Italians are already doing this

Changing the season can be painful, but what if you could earn €500 effortlessly?

The change of season is one of those moments that we all know and which, let’s face it, we hate a little bit. It always comes at the worst times, just when we feel like we don’t have a minute to waste. The wardrobe turns into a battlefield, where summer and winter clothes compete for little space available.

And we’re there wondering Because we have many things And very small space. Jackets we don’t remember having, jackets we haven’t worn since the Paleolithic, and shoes that will probably never see the light of day again. The problem with the change of season is that it rarely coincides with the weather.

We struggle to get our coats out, but that’s the next day The summer sun returns We find ourselves sweating under our new fall looks. And when the cold weather finally comes, we’re already tired of the new options and wonder why we didn’t keep that old lightweight jacket that seemed perfect just a few days ago.

It’s frustrating and exhausting, and the cycle seems to never end. Every year we promise ourselves that next time will be different, but we already know that it won’t be like that. However, one has now emerged solution Which can only stimulate the change of season: gain 500 euros.

Lack of space

Part of the problem is the change in season itself Accumulation Of clothes. We live in a society where we buy much more than we throw away. Maybe we haven’t worn that old sweater for years, but we can’t get rid of it, because maybe one day it will come back into fashion or it has sentimental value.

In the meantime, let’s continue Shopping fareAttracted by new collections and unmissable offers. And so, season after season, the wardrobe gets more and more full and the change of season becomes a real epic. We collect clothes, accessories and shoes, and eventually find ourselves having to make space without knowing where to start. Help yourself, Now you will know where.

How do you get 500 euros?

Here’s the simple and profitable solution: Sell ​​clothes you no longer use. Thanks to platforms like VentedYou can give new life to your clothes and make money too 500 euros. Simply take a few photos, upload everything to the app, and wait for your clothes to find new owners.

Not only is freeing up closet space therapeutic, it can also become a bit of a treat a job subjective. Each item sold represents more room for new purchases…and some extra money for your next expenses.