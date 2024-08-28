Champions League, Red Star and Slovan Bratislava exploits. Lille advance

After Dinamo Zagreb, three more teams qualified for the individual group stage of the Champions League, completing the picture before tomorrow’s draw.

Lille lost narrowly to Slavia Prague but qualified thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg. Red Star turned things around by beating Bodo Glimt 2-0 at home, while Slovan Bratislava pulled off a real coup against Midtjylland, winning 3-2 with two goals in the last ten minutes to secure a historic qualification.

Wednesday, August 28

Karabag – Dinamo Zagreb 0-2: 32′ Pjaca, 53′ Out. Silva

Bratislava Slavic – Midtjylland 3-2: 33′, 82′ Tolic (S), 41′ Simsir (M), 50′ Franculino (M), 86′ Berseghyan (S)

Red Star – Bodo/Glimt 2-0: 26′. Bruino Duarte, 59′ Speach

Slavia Prague – night 2-1: 5′ Zafiris (S), 77′ Zegrova (S), 84′ Schranz (S)

Tuesday, August 27

Galatasaray – little boys 0-1: 87′ Virginius

Salzburg – Dynamo Kyiv 1-0: 12 DG, 29 FANAT (Denmark)

Sparta Prague – Malmo 2-0 in the 80th minute. Harslin, 83′ Rahmani

first legs

Dynamo Kyiv – Salzburg 0-2: 29′ Nene, 50′ Kjaergaard

Malmo – Sparta Prague 0-2: 31′ Stryger-Larsen, 89′ Reinis

Midtjylland – Slovan Bratislava 1-1: 59′ Blackman, 79′ Chilufya

Young Boys – Galatasaray 3-2: 3′ and 49′ Montero, 67′ and 72′ Batshuayi (g), 84′ Platform. Oghrini

Bodo/Glimt – Stella Rossa 2-1: 52′ Bjortoft (B), 62′ Mata (B), 75′ Memovic (S)

Dinamo Zagreb – Qarabag 3-0: 29′ Pjaca, 75′ Kolenovic, 80′ Kolenovic

Lille – Slavia Braga 2-0: 52′ David, 77′ Zegrova