Champions League, Red Star and Slovan Bratislava exploits. Lille advance

After Dinamo Zagreb, three more teams qualified for the individual group stage of the Champions League, completing the picture before tomorrow’s draw.
Lille lost narrowly to Slavia Prague but qualified thanks to a 2-0 win in the first leg. Red Star turned things around by beating Bodo Glimt 2-0 at home, while Slovan Bratislava pulled off a real coup against Midtjylland, winning 3-2 with two goals in the last ten minutes to secure a historic qualification.
Wednesday, August 28
Karabag – Dinamo Zagreb 0-2: 32′ Pjaca, 53′ Out. Silva
Bratislava Slavic – Midtjylland 3-2: 33′, 82′ Tolic (S), 41′ Simsir (M), 50′ Franculino (M), 86′ Berseghyan (S)
Red Star – Bodo/Glimt 2-0: 26′. Bruino Duarte, 59′ Speach
Slavia Prague – night 2-1: 5′ Zafiris (S), 77′ Zegrova (S), 84′ Schranz (S)
Tuesday, August 27
Galatasaray – little boys 0-1: 87′ Virginius
Salzburg – Dynamo Kyiv 1-0: 12 DG, 29 FANAT (Denmark)
Sparta Prague – Malmo 2-0 in the 80th minute. Harslin, 83′ Rahmani
first legs
Dynamo Kyiv – Salzburg 0-2: 29′ Nene, 50′ Kjaergaard
Malmo – Sparta Prague 0-2: 31′ Stryger-Larsen, 89′ Reinis
Midtjylland – Slovan Bratislava 1-1: 59′ Blackman, 79′ Chilufya
Young Boys – Galatasaray 3-2: 3′ and 49′ Montero, 67′ and 72′ Batshuayi (g), 84′ Platform. Oghrini
Bodo/Glimt – Stella Rossa 2-1: 52′ Bjortoft (B), 62′ Mata (B), 75′ Memovic (S)
Dinamo Zagreb – Qarabag 3-0: 29′ Pjaca, 75′ Kolenovic, 80′ Kolenovic
Lille – Slavia Braga 2-0: 52′ David, 77′ Zegrova
