Champions League Inter Stella Rossa, Inzaghi’s possible lineup

Compared to the trip to Udine, the Nerazzurri coach could change the starting lineup again. De Vrij is there, and Pavard is back too

September 30 – 9.12pm – Milan



Will Inter be upside down? It’s too early to say, but anything can be. The extremely busy calendar the Nerazzurri will have to contend with in October begins tomorrow with a Champions League match against Red Star, and Inzaghi wants to take advantage of all the resources the team is offering him. That’s why many champions will be changed compared to the match they won away from home in Udine. Starting from defense: Sommer was sure of a good start in the first half, and the coach will not abandon him even against Red Star. But the men who will face the Swiss will not be like those at the Blunergy Stadium. After taking a break, Pavard was ready to return from the first minute, putting Pesek on the bench. With the Frenchman, De Vrij will be there as a central defender. The Dutchman spoke at the conference alongside Inzaghi, so it is unlikely that we will imagine him on the bench after he actually made the match. Of the defensive three, the only one who should see each other again is Bastoni.

In Mizzou — The outcast is Calhanoglu. Even at Udine, the Turk has looked essential and growing, and it is very difficult to imagine Inzaghi abandoning his manager. The first doubt about who will be placed next to Hakan was immediately resolved by the Nerazzurri coach: “Zelinski will definitely play.” After a good performance in Manchester, European confirmation for the Pole. One position remains vacant. Mkhitaryan or Fratesi? The dilemma is open. The former Sassuolo player made the most of his chance in the tournament, unaffected by Barella’s absence and scored after just 42 minutes. But Mickey hardly ends up on the bench. 50-50? We don’t know, but maybe even Inzaghi himself doesn’t know at the moment: “I haven’t decided who will start from the beginning yet. We will see the final training sessions.” On the left, DeMarco is slightly favored over Carlos Augusto, and on the right there will definitely be Dumfries and not Darmian as the coach admitted. See also Scar after 4 surgeries

4×2 — The real battle is at the front, where everyone can truly play. Warning: including Arnautovic. The most advanced player in Red Star’s hierarchy at the moment appears to be Taremi, who after being rested in Serie A (he only came on in the 75th minute at Udine) is heading towards confirmation in the Champions League. For last place, it’s an overall relay. The first suspect to start from the bench is Thuram, who in recent matches has been the most used in the Nerazzurri’s attacking fleet. In recent training sessions, Inzaghi has tested the Austrian with key players. Given the technical characteristics of Taremi – who often acts as an attacking director by getting further up the pitch – Arnautovic appears to be a more advanced option that cannot be ruled out. But Lautaro comes from the goals he found against Udinese. Who will win?