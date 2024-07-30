Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Search
Economy

Chamber approves Raw Materials Law Decree – Last Minute

By: Karen Hines

Date:

The House of Representatives approved the decree-law on vital raw materials. The votes in favor were 152, against 70, with 11 abstentions. The text will be referred to the Senate for consideration.


The main objectives of this provision are to ensure “a secure and sustainable supply of vital raw materials that are considered strategic and to ensure the development of projects of significant public interest.”


Among the main measures are the creation of a permanent technical committee within the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy as well as the acceleration and simplification of research. Production rates for mineral deposits are also foreseen. In particular, for mining concessions related to strategic projects, a production rate of between 5% and 7% will have to be paid. The related revenues are to be divided between offshore and onshore projects.


The Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA – Italian Geological Survey) is then entrusted with the task of developing the national exploration programme, on the basis of an agreement stipulated with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy is also called upon to monitor strategic value chains, measure national needs and carry out stress tests: to achieve these objectives comes the National Registry of Companies and Strategic Value Chains.

Reproduction © Copyright ANSA

See also  Subsidy bis: 1,600 euros for seasonal tourism, leisure and sports
Previous article
Antonino Canavaciolo is as thin as an anchovy, he has never been seen like this before: unrecognisable to say the least.

Popular

More like this

Antonino Canavaciolo is as thin as an anchovy, he has never been seen like this before: unrecognisable to say the least.

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
I lost six sizes. If the chef...

“You must prioritize your physical and mental health.”

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Wanda Nara H Mauro Icardi Further and further....

Issues from email to teams, and services involved

Gerald Bax Gerald Bax -
There is another Microsoft downturn, this time not related...

Attack on Trump New York Times: “Security Knew About Crocs for 100 Minutes”

Samson Paul Samson Paul -
One hundred minutes before former President Donald Trump took...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Antonino Canavaciolo is as thin as an anchovy, he has never been seen like this before: unrecognisable to say the least.

Entertainment 0
I lost six sizes. If the chef...

“You must prioritize your physical and mental health.”

Science 0
Wanda Nara H Mauro Icardi Further and further....

Issues from email to teams, and services involved

Tech 0
There is another Microsoft downturn, this time not related...

Popular News

Antonino Canavaciolo is as thin as an anchovy, he has never been seen like this before: unrecognisable to say the least.

Entertainment 0
I lost six sizes. If the chef...

“You must prioritize your physical and mental health.”

Science 0
Wanda Nara H Mauro Icardi Further and further....

Issues from email to teams, and services involved

Tech 0
There is another Microsoft downturn, this time not related...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska