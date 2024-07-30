Chamber approves Raw Materials Law Decree – Last Minute

The House of Representatives approved the decree-law on vital raw materials. The votes in favor were 152, against 70, with 11 abstentions. The text will be referred to the Senate for consideration.





The main objectives of this provision are to ensure “a secure and sustainable supply of vital raw materials that are considered strategic and to ensure the development of projects of significant public interest.”





Among the main measures are the creation of a permanent technical committee within the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy as well as the acceleration and simplification of research. Production rates for mineral deposits are also foreseen. In particular, for mining concessions related to strategic projects, a production rate of between 5% and 7% will have to be paid. The related revenues are to be divided between offshore and onshore projects.





The Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA – Italian Geological Survey) is then entrusted with the task of developing the national exploration programme, on the basis of an agreement stipulated with the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy is also called upon to monitor strategic value chains, measure national needs and carry out stress tests: to achieve these objectives comes the National Registry of Companies and Strategic Value Chains.



