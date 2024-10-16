Cessation of activities and four complaints

Maysan – The gym was in the center, and attendance was good. It is unfortunate that some aspects of it are “not added”, including the presence of stimulants that are believed to be of unclear origin. Pending activity and four complaints: This is the balance of the work carried out yesterday, Tuesday, October 15, 2024 by the local police police and local police officers in Maysan.

Military personnel and agents found several violations inside the gym. First of all, the building: will be registered for an intended use that does not correspond to the activity that regularly takes place within it. In short, the weight room can’t be like that. Moreover, some artifacts were created or transferred without obtaining the necessary licenses, the agents led by Commander Antonio Cerracci objected.

As mentioned, four people were brought to justice by the Carabinieri, led by Commander Luigi Doria. Some steroids were found and were clearly used inside the gym, which did not convince the military, who were skeptical of their origin. At the end of the activities, the gym was closed and the building was ordered to be returned to its normal state. The chemicals were seized. Moreover, the investigation continues thanks to more investigative insights.

Stay up to date with the latest news from your governorate by subscribing to our WhatsApp channel: Click here

Also follow us for free on our Facebook channel: https://m.me/j/Abampv2kioahdYYR/