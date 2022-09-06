Center-right takes the Piazza del Popolo: Leaders together on stage on September 22

On September 22nd the entire centre-right will take to the streets and close the election campaign with great care. To once again demonstrate the unity of the coalition agreement, which was not hastily prepared just for the election campaign, Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Salvini And Georgia Meloney They will take to the same platform on September 22 to legitimize their union and present themselves as a group to voters.

A square elected by the three majority parties of the center-right coalition Piazza del Popolo in Rome. Grand, grand and inserted into the scenery at the foot of the Pincio, Piazza del Popolo is preparing to welcome tens of thousands of people on September 22, ready to support the centre-right, according to opinion polls. Over the crowd by Enrico Letta. There are 20 points that separate the main factions, the 5-star movement and the Third Pole are far behind, in which Calenda and Renzi were very confident, which will most likely position itself with you with Giuseppe’s party.

Unlike what the left has done, the centre-right has decided to close the election campaign with a memorable election event, always held in honor of the political opponent. From the start, the polls gave an advantage to the coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi, Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, which has been collaborating for years to give voters a political agency. One goal. On the other hand, it is precisely because of this advantage that the Left has conducted a wide-ranging and high-profile election campaign without political arguments, but only with purpose. demonize and delegitimize Political enemy.

The latest media polls produced by Termometro Politico, which analyzed data from Tp, Noto, Swg, Demopolis, Ipsos, Bidimedia, Tecnè, Euromedia, Piepoli, indicate that Fratelli d’Italia is leading the way in terms of preferences. with the Italians 24.2% And the Democratic Party is splitting and moving forward, now at 22.4%. Forza Italia was steady at 8%, while the league settled at 13%. 5 star movement is given at 11.8%, third pole confirms about 6.4%. Numbers that deliver the words of the great party that the center-right will celebrate in Piazza del Popolo on September 22.