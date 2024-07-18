Cell phone photos, searches, warning letter: New clues about Trump attacker







New rumors emerge about Donald Trump’s attacker. Thomas Matthew CrooksThe young man in his twenties who tried to assassinate the former US President during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, before carrying out this crazy gesture, had published a blog post phrase Ramzi on the popular gaming platform Steam: “ July 13th will be my first appearance, see what happens “Investigators found… mail But, at this time, they did not provide further details about when the phrase was posted, nor did they specify whether there were other messages of this type. There are still many gray areas regarding the entire case, and investigators are working to reconstruct the entire puzzle.

Trump Attacker Message

Crooks’ post was discovered by investigators searching for the ether. Digital Paths Boys. Their goal is twofold: to determine why the 20-year-old shot the former president, and to understand whether he acted alone in orchestrating the plot that left one person dead and many others seriously injured.

From what has emerged so far, authorities have discovered that in addition to searching for information about the Trump rally in Butler, Crooks searched the internet for date From the Democratic National Convention in August and other Donald event dates. He even saved them to his phone. picture From Trump, Biden and several other politicians, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

As reported by CNNCell phone data revealed that Crooks had Visit Butler, Pennsylvania rally site prior to Trump campaign event.FBI He identified the 20-year-old as the attacker at a Trump rally in the early hours of Sunday morning, and said the attack would be investigated as a possible case of domestic terrorism.

Remember Crocs last Saturday used AR type rifleHe is believed to be legally his father, who shot Trump from the roof of a nearby building outside his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The boy was then shot dead by Secret Service agents after eight shots were fired, wounding the former president and killing a rally attendee. Law enforcement said they identified Crooks using his DNA and biometric information.

Warning message

Crooks’ letter is an important clue to the boy’s possible intentions. The FBI has gained access and is waiting to understand what will emerge from analyzing the material inside.

Bethel Park police said an explosion near Crooks’ home is under investigation. Access to the area remains tightly controlled with police vehicles blocking roads. Only residents are allowed in or out. Law enforcement sources told CBS It is believed that there was some degree of planning prior to the shooting. However, the amount of time spent on this planning remains a subject of ongoing investigation.

Police believe he acted alone, but are continuing to investigate whether he accompanied him to the demonstration. So far, a confusing, and sometimes contradictory, picture of Crooks’ character has emerged.

