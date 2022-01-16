Celine Dion cancels US tour due to health issues

ROME, January 16 – Celine Dion announced on Saturday that she had to cancel the North American leg of her “Courageous World Tour”, due to health issues. “I really wish I was ready, but I think I just need to be patient,” the Canadian singer wrote on Twitter. After a pause due to the pandemic, Dion was expected to resume her world tour in November 2021 with a series of shows in Las Vegas. Those appointments were canceled in October, he said on Twitter at the time, after he began “experiencing severe and persistent muscle cramps.” Dion had hoped to continue the tour in March, starting in Denver and traveling for two months to 15 other cities in the United States and Canada. These dates have also been cancelled, due to the fact that “her recovery took longer than she had hoped,” Dion’s staff explained in a press release accompanying her tweet. The European part of the tour has now been confirmed starting May 25 in Birmingham, England. “I will be so happy to be back in full health while we all get through this pandemic,” the star said, thanking her fans for their support. “I feel loved and supported and it means the world to me,” she said. (Dealing).

