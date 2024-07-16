Celentano Tribute Band. The King of Ignorance Helps Women

The countdown is over and places are still available to contribute to the fundraising evening promoted by the Qui Donna SiCura Odv association which works for the Irccs San Gerardo dei Tintori Foundation for the support and study of breast and gynecological tumors. On April 11, a charity concert will be organized at the Manzoni Theater: the natural physical and vocal similarity between Maurizio Schweitzer and Adriano Celentano is the spark that lights up the tribute band “Il Re degli Ignoranti”.

Schweitzer has been a professional singer for many years and is completely at ease singing Celentano, without forcing and with the same natural accent. The voice is certainly amazing, but the movements leave you speechless: the stride, the gestures, the springs, the unmistakable way of dancing, always with great ease and fluency. To complete the magic, the artist wears costumes that are exactly the same as those used by Celentano in different periods of his long career. The different looks have been created down to the smallest detail, including vintage accessories. The same attention has been paid to the musical part: the original arrangements performed by 10 professional musicians have been recreated. Three of the dancers are also the protagonists of carefully choreographed choreographies, in perfect interaction with the protagonist. Information and reservations: here Donna SiCura tel. 340.28.25.077, Le Scrinio via Ramazzotti 22, tel. 328.32.55.705 Bar Derby via Ponchielli 32. Individual donation 25 euros. With hundreds of shows under its belt, the show never fails to set attendance records in every arena.

Unlike many bands, the show also wins over those who are not fans of Adriano Celentano. The script is tight, flowing and funny. Even skeptics, even those who thought they would stay for a few minutes, are caught up in Maurizio’s kindness until the last encore. Even beyond the national borders, “Il Re degli Ignoranti – Celentano Tribute Show” has achieved sensational results. Now Maurizio is very popular in Russia, often being a guest on TV shows alongside major artists. The concert at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow was unforgettable, with a sold-out crowd of 7,000 people, as part of the grand tour that reached the far east of the Russian nation. In 2015, the show successfully premiered in theaters in the USA and has already reached several other countries: France, Ukraine, Spain, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Cyprus, Moldova, Turkey.