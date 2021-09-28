CBS Sports has announced a new Serie A studio offer to bring Italian football to more homes

CBS Sports today presented CALCIO E CAPPUCCINO, the network’s new Serie A studio presentation, which will be broadcast on basic + Broadcast on CBS Sports. The show will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, September 12 from a brand-new studio at CBS Broadcasting Center in New York City.

Among the analysts at CALCIO AND CAPPUCCINO are veteran football commentator Matteo Bonetti and former Italian professional footballers Giuseppe Rossi and Mike Grella. Kate Abdo will host guests who will contribute periodically throughout the season. Antonio Cincotta, Christine Cobo, Marco Messina, Fabrizio Romano, Charlie Davis and Aaron West will also contribute coverage in the studio and on location.

The Football Team and Cappuccino will celebrate the culture and passion of Italian football on and off the pitch. The show will offer viewers expert analysis, highlights and breaking news, along with intimate interviews and stories to explore the world of football. Match study coverage will be shown basic + and CBS Sports Network on Sundays throughout the Premier League season. CBS Sports HQ will provide studio coverage on other Serie A days.

As previously announced, Bonetti will also serve as a match analyst for CBS Sports Division One, along with broadcaster Andres Cordero.

Pete Radovic, CBS Sports’ Senior Creative Director, will be the Coordinating Producer of CBS Sports’ premier league coverage. Harold Bryant is Executive Producer and Executive Vice President of Production, CBS Sports.

Information about broadcasters

KATE ABDO: Abdo has extensive experience covering the most important international events in football, including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and FIFA World Cup for men and women, as well as CBS Sports’ coverage of CONCACAF Nations League matches and World Cup qualifiers. Hosted coverage of major European networking tournaments in the US, UK, Spain and Germany. It has also hosted some of the most prestigious award ceremonies in global sports, including the FIFA Ballon d’Or multiple times.

Matteo Bonetti: Bonetti joined CBS Sports from ESPN, where he has worked as a football commentator and analyst for high-profile international tournaments and tournaments since 2018. He has also contributed to football coverage on ESPN.com and ESPN FC, in addition to his work as a broadcaster on beIN Sports and TNT. This will be Bonetti’s 10th season in Serie A. Born in Milan, Italy and raised in Miami, Florida, Bonetti is a bilingual Italian-American.



Antonio Cincotta: Cincotta is an Italian football manager. He recently coached Fiorentina Feminel in Serie A for five years, winning a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia and a Super Cup, and leading the club to further appearances in the first knockout round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Sampdoria Women in the Italian League.

Andrea Cordero: Cordero called for play by play for international competitions at the highest level of the game, including La Liga, Serie A, Serie A, Copa Libertadores, World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations. He is currently ranked based on play-by-play in the English Premier League Inter Miami CF and is also a member of CBS Sports’ Concacaf coverage.

Christian Kubo: Gloomy is a sports personality and football content creator. He hosts and contributes to several football podcasts, including Total Soccer Show, Juventibus and Fútbol with Grant Wahl.

Charlie Davis: Davies spent his career playing in Europe with stops at Hammarby in Sweden, Sochaux in France and Randers in Denmark, before coming to play in Major League Soccer with DC United, New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union. The forward also played for the United States men’s national team, representing the United States at the 2008 Olympics and the 2009 Confederations Cup which included a match against Italy. Davies now works as a CONCACAF coverage analyst for CBS Sports and is also an analyst for the NFL, New England Revolution and ACC.

Mike Grilla: Grella is a former Italian-American professional footballer who played for clubs such as Leeds United, Brentford FC and Viborg FF. He also won the Supporters Shield with the New York Red Bulls and spent time with Columbus Crew. He still holds the record for the fastest goal scored in MLS history. He is now with FC Cincinnati in scouting and player recruitment.

Marco Messina: Messina is a Sports Personality and Football Analyst from Brooklyn, New York. He is the founder of Italian Football TV, a digital platform that provides highlights and analysis of the Italian Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano: Romano is an Italian journalist and Soccer Insider at CBS Sports, working as the world’s leading journalist specializing in global soccer transmissions. Romano is currently a journalist for Sky Sport Italia and a reporter for the Guardian newspaper. He lives in Milan.

Giuseppe Rossi: Rossi is an Italian-American professional soccer player who has spent most of his career playing for Fiorentina in Italy and Villarreal in Spain. He also represented the Italian men’s national team at the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he participated in 30 matches with the national team. Rossi was awarded the 2008 Olympics Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer.

Aaron West: West is a sports personality and content creator who began contributing to football coverage on CBS Sports in 2020. He has spent time on Turner, Fox and Cuba 90 as a social producer and on-air personality.

Paramount+, the number one destination for American football fans, offers more than 2,000 live matches each year. His extensive football engagements include the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; CONCACAF Women’s Cup team competitions (Men’s World Qualifiers, Women’s World Qualifiers, Men’s Nations League and Women’s Nations League); league; Liga Profesional de Fútbol Argentina; Brazilian Championship Brasileirão Série A; Scottish Professional Football League (Cinch Championship and Premier Sports Cup); and AFC Championships (Asian Qualifiers – Road to Qatar, AFC Champions League, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Asian Cup).