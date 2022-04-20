Cattolica: Sunday is a “medicine for women” between the Middle Ages and the Renaissance

Sunday, May 8, at 5 pm, the Museo della Regina will host the intervention of Professor Gabriella Zucculin as part of the Women, Gender and History series of encounters. The Last Appointment will attempt to shed light on the character of the mother, midwife, and nurse in the late Middle Ages, by examining the character and work of Dr. Michele Savonarola (1385-1466) and some unpublished letters written by the ladies of the court at the end of the century. Fifteenth (Eleonora Dragona, Isabella, Beatrice d’Este and Anna Sforza). Savonarola’s “De regimine pregnantium”, the first text composed in a vulgar language in Western Europe entirely devoted to the topics of pregnancy, pregnancy and childbirth, but also to pediatrics and childcare, allows us to investigate the topic of “medicine for women” between the late Middle Ages and the Italian Renaissance. Indeed, especially in Italy, the demand for information on these issues is increasing in the late Middle Ages, a demand that comes not only from the practical medical sector, but above all from citizens of the wealthy social classes, and fathers of families increasingly interested in procreation. And exercising some form of control over these women—primarily midwives and nurses, but also other women in the home—are often held responsible, out of inexperience, for the deaths of children and young mothers.

Gabriella Zucculin She is a researcher at the University of Pavia, where she teaches the history of medieval philosophy. It deals with the history of philosophical and scientific thought in late antiquity and the Middle Ages and the humanities, with a special interest in the history of medicine. She was a Research Fellow at Villa I Tatti – Harvard University Center for Italian Renaissance Studies, Florence, in 2018, and a Research Fellow of the Wellcome Trust at the University of Cambridge from 2013 to 2017. “Michele Savonarola medico humano” volumes. “Physiognomy, Ethics, and Religion at the Court of Este” (2018) and “Twins in the Middle Ages. Philosophical, Medical, and Theological Issues” (2019). He also edited the English version of Michel Savonarola’s “De regimine pregnantium” treatise.

Free entry with FFP2 mask subject to availability. Limited numbers, reservations recommended.

Information and reservations:

0541 966577-775

[email protected]