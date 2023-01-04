Cassino, priority for students and the unemployed for the position of auditor. of the day questions

Elections, priority for the unemployed and students for the position of observer. In view of the vote for the renewal of the Lazio Regional Council scheduled for February 12 and 13, at least half of the places in Cassino will be reserved for unemployed citizens and young students. A highly desirable decision by our municipal administration to ensure the minimum but necessary support for cassinati in economic difficulties. As of January 4th, the deadlines for submitting applications will open which can be submitted no later than January 16th.” So in the Cassino Mayor’s memo, Enzo SaleraAnd in a follow-up to what has been announced in recent weeks, we have informed that deadlines for forwarding applications have opened.

The application must be submitted using the form that can be downloaded at the following link https://www.comune.cassino.fr.it/annex/31978 which also contains the main information useful in aggregation and those relating to the identification of cashiers.

Application can be done electronically via certified e-mail, by completing the fully downloaded form, duly signed by the candidate, together with a scan of a valid identification document, to the address [email protected] Alternatively, it will be possible to go directly to the Protocol Office of the Municipality of Cassino during opening hours for the public (from 9 to 12:30 from Monday to Friday and also from 15:30 to 17:30 on Tuesday and Thursday) with the paper form already Completed, signed and scanned identification document.

The Electoral Commission will then meet publicly to proceed with the appointment of auditors, which will be done among those who appear to be on the appropriate register: 50% of them will be selected in chronological order from among those who have sent their availability to fill that position. The remaining portion will be withdrawn among members, regardless of whether the availability form has been submitted or not.

The list will then be published, as usual, on the institution’s website www.comune.cassino.fr.it .