Cassano is crazy about infidels: “It happens every match”

The Naples In this early season fly. The Azores are ranked first in the rankings alike league it is in Champions League. men Spalletti Definitely started with the right foot, but the most surprised is the bat Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger, since his arrival, has made the Azzurri fans fall in love with his plays, goals and assists. In recent weeks, there have been many insiders who have praised the blue number 77 for its qualities.

Kvarratsekhelia Naples (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP via Getty Images)

Among these there is also Antonio Cassanothe former football player, who spoke live Twitch In the BoboTV. The former playmaker is literally in love with the Italian striker and had nothing but words of admiration for him.

The following have been distinguished:

“The Naples was the master of this field. Cremonese gave us enthusiasm and competitive spirit, and they found the same thing with luck, but there was no match. Napoli dominated for 90 minutes and they weren’t dangerous at all.”

Then there is the Georgian. In Kvaratskhelia I no longer know which adjective to use. It Naples out of 10, puts it on praise. He arrived two months ago, he doesn’t know the language, he has to settle down, and anyway he makes a difference in every game. I admit, I didn’t think it was such a phenomenon. Every week he scores goals and assists. It’s unbelievable.”