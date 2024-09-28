Sunday, September 29, 2024
Casa Solievo gastroenterologist Rosella Copesino at the Boston Endo Science Summit

San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia) – In recent days, Rossella Cupicino, gastroenterologist from Casa Solivo della Sofferenza, participated in the Boston Scientific Endo Summit 2024 – Advanced Course in Endoscopy in Bucharest. “

“Innovative, minimally invasive procedures to treat obesity” was the topic addressed by Dr. Kopecino.

In particular, his intervention focused on laparoscopic vertical gastroplasty, a technique performed for several years in the Department of Gastroenterology, under the direction of Francesco Peri, from the IRCCS of San Giovanni Rotondo, which until now represents a reference center in southern Italy for treatment. Of overweight and obesity.

The gastroenterologist explained that “the prevalence of obesity is constantly increasing in a worrying manner.”

Not only does it represent a risk factor for various diseases, but it is a chronic and advanced disease even when it is not associated with any complications in the initial stages.

In Italy, 32% of adults are overweight and 11% are obese. Participation in the Boston Scientific Endo Summit 2024 was a very important experience from a professional point of view that testifies to the sensitivity and commitment to the path taken by Casa Solievo in the treatment of obesity.”

The advanced course witnessed the participation of doctors from different parts of the world (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Croatia, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Jordan, Romania, and Serbia), interested in theoretical and practical training in the most innovative techniques in advanced endoscopy.

