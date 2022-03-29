Cars, food and fashion are driving the growth of e-commerce in 2022

By 2022, U.S. e-commerce sales will return to pre-epidemic levels.

Report it to order American ecommerce by category Off eMarketerAccording to it this year the lion’s share will be of two product types, which are historically less involved in the online channel such as cars and spare parts and food and beverages.

According to estimates, the former will grow by 30.1%, while the latter will grow at a rate of 20.7%: a trend that will allow both sectors to overcome the polarity among the fastest growing sectors in the e-commerce for the current year. .

However, stars and bands One of the key sectors of e-commerce is clothing and accessories, which is expected to grow by 15.4% in the United States by 2022.

This study provides a long-term plan for 2026.

In terms of apparel, advances are expected to be 14.6% in 2023, 14.5% in 2024, 14.1% in 2025 and 13.4% in 2026: this is a trend that will ensure the American company becomes a fertile ground for investment through fashion, especially in the coming years to transform the balance of trade and the center of business attraction. The light of dramatic events in the Eastern countries to be.

In the opening photo, a dress by American brand Ralph Lauren

