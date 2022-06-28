Carolina Stramare: Age, Height, Family, Origins, Boyfriend

Carolina Stramar She won the most famous beauty contest in Italy, Miss Italy In 2019. Then he represented Italy abroad also in a competition Miss Universe.

The young woman is now also a star on the Internet, especially on Instagram, where she has gained a large number of followers thanks to her outstanding body with which she never misses the opportunity to flaunt sexy dresses and outfits.

Plus, Carolina Stramare was talked about for similarity Megan Fox.

Carolina Stramar: Age and Career

Influencer and model was born Carolina Stramar January 27, 1999 in Genoa under the sign Capricorn. so she has 23 years.

Her language training, in fact she graduated from linguistic high school and then was accepted into the Academy of Fine Arts, and the girl chose to deepen her studies in Sanremo. He also began to attend the University of Genoa, when his success appeared.

She became famous after participating in a beauty pageant Miss Italy 2019 then to Miss Universe. However, the beautiful Genoa has used social media to get people to talk about herself again, in fact, in recent times, she has been very successful on social platforms, especially Instagram.

For her, she started her career working with FCA مجموعة group In Shanghai, where he made a bid for the Alfa Romeo brand.

He also dominated the catwalks with clothes Paul Marciano, Philip Plein And the Colmar.

Recently, Carolina Stramare has become the face of the channel Help’s Live Which broadcasts the Football League Second Division.

Carolina Stramar: Origins

Regarding the Carolina Stramar family, the young woman is the daughter of an interior designer, romeo stamari. Unfortunately, her mother passed away in 2018 due to cancer.

Carolina Stramar: Height

long form 170 cm.

Carolina Stramar: Boyfriend

As for the emotional situation, Carolina did not mention her private life in the media.

However, he has stated that he dated the Juventus striker for some time Dusan Vlahovicbut not many other details about the courtship emerged.

She was in the past with a Milan businessman named Alessio Falson. Their story ended in the fall of 2019 and it looks like they dated for a few more months before Carolina won the Miss Italy title.

It was also rumored that she was dating Eros Ramazzotti And the Christian Maldini.

We will see the evolution of his love life.

