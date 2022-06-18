Career details, races and first list of confirmed cars – Nerd4.life

Since the last monthly Forza, there has been a lot of interesting information about Forza Motorsportthe new installment of the series recently revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, with details on me Profession, racing and cars They are in the game catalog.
The Creative Director Chris Isaki I reported various information on Forza Motorsport, as well as previously reported details about active ray tracing in the race and not just in the replay.
The game will feature a completely new Career mode compared to what has been seen in the past, and the online races will be more organized than before.
The idea is to provide a setting very similar to that of weekend race Complete, with free practice, qualify and finally the actual race, which should also allow you to test the circuits and planning strategies that will be used during the race.
From a technical point of view, in addition to the aforementioned ray tracing, Forza Motorsport will use a dynamically simulated system of weather and lighting events, with a full day/night cycle for all circuits.
Finally, in terms of cars, they will mainly focus on these Sports and racing, with many of these unpublished compared to previous chapters, so they have never been seen before in the series. For now, these are the confirmed cars for Forza Motorsport, but it’s definitely one existing Still very partial:
- 2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3
- 2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi
- 1958 Aston Martin DBR1
- 2017 Aston Martin Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
- 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- 2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-VR
- 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- 1967 Eagle Weslake T1G
- 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330B4
- 1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z
- 2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra
- 2019 Ginetta No. 6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1
- 1967 Honda RA300
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- 2018 Lamborghini #63 Team Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO
- Mazda 1991 # Mazda 787 B
- 1966 McLaren M2B
- 2019 McLaren Senna GTR
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Remover
- 2016 NIO EP9
- 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
- 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35)
- 2017 Porsche #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
You can find out more about the game in our first exclusive trailer for the new Forza Motorsport.
