Career details, races and first list of confirmed cars – Nerd4.life

Since the last monthly Forza, there has been a lot of interesting information about Forza Motorsportthe new installment of the series recently revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, with details on me Profession, racing and cars They are in the game catalog.

The Creative Director Chris Isaki I reported various information on Forza Motorsport, as well as previously reported details about active ray tracing in the race and not just in the replay.

The game will feature a completely new Career mode compared to what has been seen in the past, and the online races will be more organized than before.

The idea is to provide a setting very similar to that of weekend race Complete, with free practice, qualify and finally the actual race, which should also allow you to test the circuits and planning strategies that will be used during the race.

From a technical point of view, in addition to the aforementioned ray tracing, Forza Motorsport will use a dynamically simulated system of weather and lighting events, with a full day/night cycle for all circuits.

Finally, in terms of cars, they will mainly focus on these Sports and racing, with many of these unpublished compared to previous chapters, so they have never been seen before in the series. For now, these are the confirmed cars for Forza Motorsport, but it’s definitely one existing Still very partial:

2018 Acura #36 Gradient Racing NSX GT3

2020 Acura #6 ARX-05 DPi

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

2017 Aston Martin Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3 #7

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2019 Brabham BT62

2021 Cadillac #31 Whelen Racing DPi-VR

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

1967 Eagle Weslake T1G

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330B4

1966 Ford #2 GT40 Mk II Le Mans

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2018 Formula Drift #64 Nissan 370Z

2020 Formula Drift #151 Toyota GR Supra

2019 Ginetta No. 6 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1

1967 Honda RA300

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2018 Lamborghini #63 Team Corse Huracán Super Trofeo Evo

2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO

Mazda 1991 # Mazda 787 B

1966 McLaren M2B

2019 McLaren Senna GTR

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT3

1970 Mercury Cougar Remover

2016 NIO EP9

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35)

2017 Porsche #911 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

You can find out more about the game in our first exclusive trailer for the new Forza Motorsport.