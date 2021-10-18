carbohydrates | Eliminating them from the diet is bad

Carbohydrates should never be eliminated in any diet, not even in those who claim to have none. Otherwise, you risk your health.

This is already known to many, but it is always better to repeat it: in any dietEven in those poor of the same kind, one cannot do without him carbohydrates. Our body needs it for proper daily energy needs.

Tables of reference intake levels for nutrients for some time indicate between 45 and 60% of the daily amount of calories to be consumed. Then it is not always necessary to absorb whole grains, since fiber can stop the absorption of mineral salts.

By removing carbohydrates from your diet you will lose weight, But only at the beginningIt will be fluid. Additionally, you may experience a noticeable drop in energy, as well as insomnia, weakness, and more. The risk of diabetes and heart disease is also likely to be increased.

Carbohydrates, you should never do without them

I carbohydrates So take it, every day, because they keep cholesterol low. Obviously we shouldn’t be exaggerating, and you’re not justified in eating pizza every day and plentiful pasta dishes all the time.

The right amount is 80g of pasta or rice (1 serving), about 450g of fruit (3 servings), 400g of vegetables (2 servings), 100g of bread (2 slices), 35g of breadcrumbs (4 slices), 50g of dried legumes (1 serving), 250 grams of milk or yoghurt (2 jars) and 30 grams of jam (3 teaspoons).

Even carb-free diets In fact, they indicate inside them the minimum amount. In any case, it should not be extended for more than 4-5 days.