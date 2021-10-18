October 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

carbohydrates | Eliminating them from the diet is bad

carbohydrates | Eliminating them from the diet is bad

Karen Hines October 18, 2021 2 min read

Carbohydrates should never be eliminated in any diet, not even in those who claim to have none. Otherwise, you risk your health.

Giving up carbs is bad for your health from the web

This is already known to many, but it is always better to repeat it: in any dietEven in those poor of the same kind, one cannot do without him carbohydrates. Our body needs it for proper daily energy needs.

Tables of reference intake levels for nutrients for some time indicate between 45 and 60% of the daily amount of calories to be consumed. Then it is not always necessary to absorb whole grains, since fiber can stop the absorption of mineral salts.

By removing carbohydrates from your diet you will lose weight, But only at the beginningIt will be fluid. Additionally, you may experience a noticeable drop in energy, as well as insomnia, weakness, and more. The risk of diabetes and heart disease is also likely to be increased.

Read also: Processed Food | harmful | As for the experts, they should be eliminated

Carbohydrates, you should never do without them

I carbohydrates So take it, every day, because they keep cholesterol low. Obviously we shouldn’t be exaggerating, and you’re not justified in eating pizza every day and plentiful pasta dishes all the time.

Read also: Food selfie | Why does it matter | It’s not just fun

The right amount is 80g of pasta or rice (1 serving), about 450g of fruit (3 servings), 400g of vegetables (2 servings), 100g of bread (2 slices), 35g of breadcrumbs (4 slices), 50g of dried legumes (1 serving), 250 grams of milk or yoghurt (2 jars) and 30 grams of jam (3 teaspoons).

See also  Archaeological investigations into this case

Read also: Video Games? yes thanks | make you lose weight | Within two hours a lot of calories are lost

Read also: canned tuna | What if you eat it too much

Even carb-free diets In fact, they indicate inside them the minimum amount. In any case, it should not be extended for more than 4-5 days.

To stay up to date with news, recipes and more, keep following us on our profiles Facebook social networking site NS Instagram. If you want to take a look at all of us instead Video recipes You can visit our channel YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

In just 47 days, a signal was repeated in deep space 1,652 times

October 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

4 times above average

October 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

It’s the night of the moon, more than 2000 events in the world live at 10:30 pm – space and astronomy

October 17, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

“United to win”. Appeal for the right to occupy Paris

October 18, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Voting in Rome at 11pm for the Michetti ballot

October 18, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

Mario Draghi, Unauthorized Biography on FQ MillenniuM on newsstands from Saturday 16th October. 5/ The European Central Bank and ‘autopilot’ in politics

October 18, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

In the middle of a dinner, in Senigallia… never-before-seen things – Libero Quotidiano

October 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese