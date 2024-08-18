Car key, everything you can do with it besides lock and unlock your car

You probably didn’t know that car keys can be used to perform other actions beyond just opening and closing. Let’s see how to use them better.



Over the years, cars have suffered. Many transformationsAt first, cars were simple and austere, equipped only with Essentials For transportation. The interior design was simple, with few amenities for the driver and passengers. The materials used in the interiors were often basic, with greater emphasis on Job Of luxury or comfort.

Over time, consumer expectations changed. In the 1950s and 1960s, cars began to transform into Status and style symbolThe interior design has become more refined with the addition of Chrome detailsAnd padded seats and more precise upholstery. Functionality has also increased, and the introduction of Car radios and heating systems For a more comfortable driving experience.

In the 1980s and 1990s, technology began to play a role. crucial role In the evolution of cars. Entertainment systems have become more sophisticated with the advent of CD Players and Advanced Audio SystemsCars are starting to include safety features like: Airbags and anti-lock brake systems (Abs). Furthermore, electronics began to be more integrated, which improved Performance and efficiency From the car.

With the advent of the new millennium, modern cars have become a reality. Technology CentersToday, cars are equipped with advanced equipment. GPS navigation systemsBluetooth connectivity, touch screen, and most recently, Smart voice assistantsSecurity has also improved significantly, with the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, and automatic braking systems.

New security features

New cars offer a number of features designed to improve performance. Safety and driving experienceFor example, one TikTok user shared tips on how to set up some of these features. According to the video, it’s important to adjust these settings before driving to avoid future complications.

One of the tips is about the job. Automatic door closingwhich can be activated by pressing and holding the lock button for 10 seconds. This function automatically locks the doors when the vehicle speed exceeds 20 km/h, ensuring greater safety.

Helpful Tips for a New Car

Another helpful tip is regarding Automatic adjustment of side rear view mirrorsIf your vehicle is equipped with electrically adjustable mirrors, you can set them to lower automatically when reversing. This can make parking manoeuvres easier, making them safer. Furthermore, it is recommended to activate the function Detect obstacles For windows, by holding down the window button for five seconds. This feature prevents the window from closing completely if it detects an obstacle, such as a lever, while closing.

Finally, one last piece of advice regarding… car keysBy holding the door open and close buttons for five seconds, you can configure the vehicle so that only the driver’s door is opened when the key is used. These Simple but effective Tips can greatly improve the safety and comfort of driving a new car.