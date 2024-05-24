Cannes Film Festival 2024, on the red carpet on the tenth night, Greta finally becomes Barbie

In the end, it was bound to happen sooner or later. This happened on the red carpet on the tenth, third and even last night of the evening Cannes Film Festival 2024. Greta Gerwigthe Oscar-winning director and mother of ultra-feminist film Barbie She finally completes her long-awaited final transformation, transforming into the doll she’s celebrated on the big screen.

The director and screenwriter, in fact, on the red carpet for the film Oh love It covers the head and toes in a distinctive and unmistakable way Rosa Intense of barbieworldthanks to the creation of signed haute couture Balenciaga Which changes it in kind of Barbie star croisette. Long black gloves add a touch of ’50s diva which — given the context — doesn’t hurt. Now perhaps Gerwig can say an emotional goodbye to the character that made her famous around the world and think about new film projects.

But in the evening, when one of the most anticipated events that balance glamor and charity is celebrated in Cannes – the coveted amfAR party – there are several noteworthy looks spotted at the Montée des Marches.

Here they are all below. With our voices.