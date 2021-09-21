Candidate for mayor of the 3V movement arrested in Trieste: he defended two users of the post office without a mask. To the carabiner: “You must obey me”

First Demonstration in front of the post officeAccording to a reconstruction, Carabinieri’s intervention was requested because two users refused to wear the mask properly on campus. Then refuses to show documents. Ugo Rosie, Candidate for mayor Trieste for 3V operation, To the fury and resistance of a public official and to grievous bodily harm. Rosie shared moments of struggle, Immediately before arrest, On his Facebook profile: The candidate of the 3V movement took the megaphone and intervened in front of the post office in support of two users who refused to wear the mask properly. As the video camera still confronts him, Rosie describes those moments as “two police patrols and four carabiners” because “a person has no ‘muzzle’, that is, he loses his ability to breathe”. According to Rosie, the same “director” of the post office to call the police. In the long video, Rosie urges citizens to “raise their heads” and insist that “the police should do it when I win the election”Obey my commands“Then there are the exciting moments: the military asks the candidate for identification documents, but he repeatedly refuses to give them, although he verbally declares his personal details. The video ends with Rosie being detained by police.

In another video posted on the “Live or Live” Facebook page, you can see the rest of the process: the candidate is loaded into a car with difficulty and taken to camp via Hermet. In the physical collision, two carabiners were injured and taken to the emergency room in Katinara. Rosie, after routine rituals at the camp, was charged with an illness and taken to a hospital in Katinara. Home arrest has been ordered for him.