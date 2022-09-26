Cancer, the high-tech correction that saves your life

Detecting a tumor early is essential to a person’s survival. Thanks to the innovative correction, it will be possible to control the growth of neoplasms.

In the last century, life was significantly lengthened, thanks to the general change in living conditions. Improving health conditions, eating more nutrients in the diet, and discovering new treatments have allowed us to live longer and better.

Indeed, until the beginning of the twentieth century, people died from minor injuries. All this happened due to the lack of adequate care.

Cancer: disease of the century

Therefore, in the past 100 years, the average life span has greatly extended. The life expectancy of a woman today can be 82 years, while the average life expectancy of a man is 79 years. All this became possible thanks to the advent of new vaccines and treatments, which made it possible to eliminate various infectious diseases.

However, if some diseases seem to have disappeared, others have increased. For example I Tumors It has become one of the most common diseases. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to recover from this disease, especially if it is not taken in time. In fact, many tumors do not give symptoms It is not easy to notice their presence. However, by the time the first signs appear, it may already be too late.

This means that it is necessary to have regular check-ups to check our health.

The correction that controls the growth of tumors is coming

It’s not always easy to talk about cancerAnd it’s not always easy to get tested to avoid the worst. However, a new scientific discovery could make things easier and save many lives.

It is located around An innovative high-tech patch that monitors the growth of treated tumors. Therefore, thanks to this innovation, it is possible to find out whether the applied therapeutic protocol is paying off or not.

How does high-tech patch work

So let’s move on to the practical part: how does this patch work?

It is located around A small flexible device with a sensor attached to an electronic backpack. Simply stick it to the skin like a regular patch to control the growth or regression of the tumor.

The advantage of this device is that it allows you to constantly monitor the tumor, as it remains in contact with it. It is also completely independent and non-invasive, able to assess any change, even the minimal.

Another beneficial factor should not be forgotten: low costs. Innovative patch, in fact, barely costs 61 euros per monitor.