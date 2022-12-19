Cancer, entertainment is guaranteed. Tomorrow’s horoscope, Monday, December 19th

Blackbeard’s horoscope for tomorrow, Monday, December 19th

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

You may want to have a carefree and relaxing evening after work, but some Christmas preparations still don’t allow you to. Everything can work properly, but you have to at least give the other carte blanche, are you willing?

ox. 21/4 – 20/5

There is some turmoil, perhaps internal, due to the nervous moon in Scorpio. Watch how you treat people, especially family members. A friend does not deserve a lecture. Apologize for the dinner invitation and erase the offense.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Not very productive for the day, but the first day of the week allows for some delays. Try for the couple to be more emotionally involved. You can’t shirk some responsibilities. Your favorite pastime will have to wait, unfortunately.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Entertainment is guaranteed, thanks to Cheers Moon for you. The important thing is that the fun is healthy and that you never go too far. Some feelings make you feel like you are sailing in the middle of the ocean. Fear and excitement.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Some basic choices just can’t wait, even if you’d rather hold off. Do not attach excessive importance to the judgment of others. The moon square puts you in front of serious obstacles. Overcoming the obstacle in great style.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

A great escape from piling things up, having to go out shopping for the upcoming holidays. In addition to the partner … he agrees! Mutual trust and sparks of the Moon in Scorpio rekindle a relationship that seemed dead.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

Fascinated by a person who is fascinated by his attitude, you would like to get to know him. But if you do, the house of cards will fall apart in an instant. Revelation must be accepted for what it is. Even if they hurt a little bit, it’s a necessary growth.

The scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

Lack of tact can be a problem. The Moon in your house makes you more sensitive, but also irritable. Better not to bother you! It’s hard to bear the chaos of a shopping mall, you’d rather take refuge in a place of little frequency.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

The Christmas gift you receive may not be quite what you expected. Patience you can change or recycle creatively. It takes a little cheek to say that a cooked dish should look exactly like this.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

The week has just begun, but the Moon in a friendly sign still allows you to spend time with your family as you wish. Instead of going your own way, follow your partner’s suggestion so that he feels indispensable.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

The treacherous Moon in Scorpio puts you in front of a big fish to fry. And you do not know exactly how the person concerned might react. Don’t think about the shortcomings and focus on the positives. No matter how hidden!

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

If some people do not know you very well and have no idea about you yet, the lunar trine will give you a jump start. Openness of mind and soul, and sails towards what you don’t know yet. Nice adventure!

