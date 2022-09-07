Can Yaman super sexy for the second red carpet in Venice: photos

Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi are in Venice to present Viola Come il Mare. The second red carpet for the actor is mind boggling.



.’s second red carpet can yemen And the Francesca Chelmy In the seventy-ninth edition of Venice Film Festival. The two actors, excited to present the new novel purple like the sea, They looked very elegant and Yaman really chose the look Sexualreminds us of the good old days of the daydreamer.

Yaman can what a wild look of Venice!

can yemen He knows how to get attention, even on one of the world’s most famous red carpets. Guest of the seventy-ninth edition of Venice Film FestivalActor with his colleague Francesca Chelmy To introduce a new imagination Lilac like the sea, which you see as successive heroines in the role of inspector Francesco Demir and journalist Viola Vitale. The TV series is highly anticipated and will air in prime time Channel 5 From September 30, 2022shows that he could be intent on speaking Italian for the first time throughout filming.

After the gorgeous first red carpet, He wanted to defend Francesca and take her over the fansAccusing them of being very jealous of him and possessing them to the point of insult and speaking bad Chelme Without any valid reason. A few hours ago, the two actors returned to the catwalk and this time they showed themselves as a couple, more beautiful and sensual than ever. To whom I decided to leave wild loose hair, Immediately reminding all his fans of the good times for Daydreamer.

dressed in black total by Dolce & GabbanaAnd the To whom It is a spectacle of its own in exchange for beauty and elegance Francesca She appeared on the red carpet in two pieces designed by Michael Kors. The two actors have great professional and private chemistry, to the point that during filming there was talk of a secret flirtingIt has never been directly commented on by those concerned. Of course, seeing them together this way makes one think that they would be an amazing couple.