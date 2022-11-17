Can the self-employed hire a subordinate?

Let’s face a very specific issue of the world of work: Can a freelancer hire another worker with a subcontract? This is a very special case, which we will try to explain together in the next article.

What is the difference between Self-employment and secondary work? In principle, this distinction arises from two different forms of contract to which one is subject, one allowing freedom of decision and autonomy, while the other makes a person’s action subject to the will of the other. In the next article, we will outline two ways of working, after which we will try to understand whether freelancers can afford it subordinate.

Self-employment and part-time work: here are the differences

Let’s see first What are the differences between self-employment and secondary work?, arising from different types of contracts. Self-employment is characterized by the fact that the worker does not follow the directions and instructions of the employer: in fact, the place, time and manner in which the work is carried out is determined by the worker himself. Parties can Freely choose how to organize work activities.

In secondary action, however, as the word itself suggests, the agent depends entirely on the will of another subject. Usually in this contract employer He pays salary and contributions, gives his consent to vacations and absences, and indicates the schedule that the employee must respect.

Can a freelancer hire a subordinate?

Now let’s see the summary of the story: A self-employed person can hire an employee? The answer is yes. The law does not prohibit this possibility for the self-employed, on the contrary, it provides many types of contracts that can be used, such as part-time contracts or on-call contracts.

An important aspect for tax purposes, the Independent business owner One certificate should be presented to all subordinates.