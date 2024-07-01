Can PS5 Pro Unleash the Power of Unreal Engine 5? New Tech Demo Highlights the Engine’s Current Limitations

According to Digital Foundry experts, Unreal Engine 5 could benefit from the PS5 Pro’s hardware improvements and in general any “mid-gen” consoles.
Potential Unreal Engine 5What made us dream since the first demonstration has not yet been fully expressed. Although the Epic Engine has already proven its capabilities, there is still a long way to go in terms of performance and improvements.
In fact, many of UE5’s advanced features require hardware capable of supporting large workloads that current gaming hardware can’t support, especially on the console side.
According to Digital Foundry, the arrival of “mid-gen” consoles such as Playstation 5 Pro They can give momentum to the engine, allowing it to achieve that leap in quality promised at the beginning of the generation.
PS5 Pro and Unreal Engine 5
In response to fans during the podcast, the Digital Foundry team emphasized how the arrival of more powerful consoles, like Sony’s much-talked-about PS5 Pro, could push developers to… Use the full suite of Unreal Engine 5 features.among which Nanite and Lumen stand out, providing superior visual quality and more stable performance.
According to British experts, even games that have already been released could benefit from a potential console upgrade: Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, for example, is one of the most impressive displays of the Epic Engine’s capabilities. However, the Ninja Theory title only uses some of Lumen’s features.
new PlayStation 5 Pro with improved specifications It will be able to support all the features of the graphics engine, giving console players the opportunity to get results similar to what is seen on the best PC hardware.
Digital Foundry’s interest is fairly obvious, but it highlights the limitations of the current generation of consoles and even more so the limitations of Unreal Engine 5.
New technology introduced, same problems
In recent months we have seen the publication of several technical demos capable of raising the quality of Unreal Engine 5 to the maximum, however, to obtain such results it is often necessary to compromise on resolution and in most cases the engine fails to maintain continuous performance at 4K resolution, if not through the use of upscaling techniques that seem impossible to ignore.
the new Demonstration of technology in feudal Japan Based on Unreal Engine 5.4, it brings with it amazing graphical quality at times, while managing to deliver stable performance at 1080p. Once again, native 4K reveals the engine’s limitations, even on a powerful GPU like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080.
In short, it is clear that more powerful hardware – even on the console front – will be able to guarantee better performance at a higher resolution. But does it still make sense to talk about native 4K? Above all, what can we expect from a potential PS5 Pro?
