Can PS5 Pro Unleash the Power of Unreal Engine 5? New Tech Demo Highlights the Engine’s Current Limitations

Potential Unreal Engine 5 What made us dream since the first demonstration has not yet been fully expressed. Although the Epic Engine has already proven its capabilities, there is still a long way to go in terms of performance and improvements. In fact, many of UE5’s advanced features require hardware capable of supporting large workloads that current gaming hardware can’t support, especially on the console side. According to Digital Foundry, the arrival of “mid-gen” consoles such as Playstation 5 Pro They can give momentum to the engine, allowing it to achieve that leap in quality promised at the beginning of the generation.

PS5 Pro and Unreal Engine 5

In response to fans during the podcast, the Digital Foundry team emphasized how the arrival of more powerful consoles, like Sony’s much-talked-about PS5 Pro, could push developers to… Use the full suite of Unreal Engine 5 features.among which Nanite and Lumen stand out, providing superior visual quality and more stable performance.

According to British experts, even games that have already been released could benefit from a potential console upgrade: Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, for example, is one of the most impressive displays of the Epic Engine’s capabilities. However, the Ninja Theory title only uses some of Lumen’s features.

new PlayStation 5 Pro with improved specifications It will be able to support all the features of the graphics engine, giving console players the opportunity to get results similar to what is seen on the best PC hardware.

Digital Foundry’s interest is fairly obvious, but it highlights the limitations of the current generation of consoles and even more so the limitations of Unreal Engine 5.