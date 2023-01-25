Can Messina Tenaro be arrested in 2012? Ex-policeman in Tricia: “My report was ignored: he fled to Tunisia by motorboat”

A chance to get close, even if not directly captured Matthew Messina MoneyAlready in 2012. After Expressions Off reports A. in the presence of the mafia boss Campobello of Massara Already in the same year, A Remove messages He is a former police officer Antonio del Greco To say that the fugitive could have been caught about ten years ago. Interviewed by Jimmy Keon, the former policeman explained the report he drew up 11 years ago Ignored: “In 2012, I contacted a source who claimed to have information about Messina Tenaro. In my view, that information is very probable – says Del Greco – among other things, the source revealed that some police officers were employed in the search for the boss. Cosa Nostra Unbeknownst to them, they stayed in hotels attributed to the employer’s property. Castelvetrano. At that time he smelled danger and took a motor boat and fled TunisiaLooking forward to coming back Sicily». Del Greco’s report, along with details of locations and names, was handed over to the central administration so it could be forwarded to investigators. But after the dispatch, nothing happened: “For a long time I waited for an answer, a phone call. The source convinced me that he was willing to provide any useful information that could lead investigators to the locations mentioned in the report. But, to date, nothing has been heard.”

read more: