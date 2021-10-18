October 18, 2021

Plot spoilers in tech beta accidentally introduced by team, beware - Nerd4.life

Campaign presentation and upcoming big Xbox announcements, for Insiders – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 18, 2021 1 min read

According to well-known insider Tom Henderson, Microsoft will soon Fantastic ads Regarding the ecosystem X-Box There will also be a presentation of Halo Campaign: Infinite.

Today’s advice, as usual, came from Henderson’s Twitter profile, where according to information released by his sources, he says there will be “big announcements” for Xbox this week, while 343 Industries are expected to deliver a Halo Infinite campaign “soon.”

The insider didn’t provide any additional details about the nature of these alleged “big ads”, but we won’t have to wait long to find out, as long as the tip is, of course, correct.

Tom Henderson is one of the network’s most prolific insiders, but that doesn’t mean every rumor he spreads is necessarily true. Therefore, as usual, we advise you to take his words with caution.

Halo Infinite will debut on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC afterwards December 8, so there are now less than two months left at all. In short, the times are more than appropriate for a show with great campaign fanfare, given the great expectations of fans.

Meanwhile, Jez Corden, a reporter from Windows Central who is very close to the Xbox scene, has revealed new details about Avowed, Hellblade 2, and other games in development at Microsoft’s first-party studios.

