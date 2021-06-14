Camila Raznovich, a popular show is back in rai: The Final Decision

Ray is ready to welcome Camila Raznovich again, with a popular show beloved by Italians: there will be five dates in the summer.

transition Rai 3,Kilimanjaro‘, does not abandon its viewers and is ready to return with its ‘Summer’ version Camila Raznovich. Once again, the program will bring the audience to get acquainted with the beauty of the Italian landscape. There will also be insights into the art and culture found within the cities. There will be five episodes of the summer season and it will be broadcast starting today at Raw 21:20.

You may be interested >>> Tale and what show, Incredible Wing: A beloved character among competitors?

The program replaces the spin-off.Everything is litHe will share moments in studio and documentaries. In some of these contents, the protagonist will be Raznovich, who will accompany viewers to discover the hidden treasures of the peninsula. In fact, early in the evening, Camilla will climb the Alps Hervé Parmassi, after taking a trip on Cervino. While in the next episodes he will go toAsinara, with the editor Umberto Bellisari.

Camila Raznovitch returns with “Kilimanjaro Summer”: previews of tonight’s episode

There are many news on the air this evening in Kilimanjaro summer. In fact, during tonight’s broadcast there will be many guests, like sisters Laila Sarah Shirvani, musicians of Anglo-Persian descent. He will also participate in the episode Paolo Magri, Executive Vice President and DirectorISPI (Institute for International Political Studies), Vincenzo de Bellis TV and radio author Francesco Lancia.

You may be interested >>> Men and women, an incredible brawl in the studio: “We broke two cameras”

Camila Raznovic is back on the air after the tournament finalThe Borgo dei BorghiThe presenter had bid farewell to the program on April 25, before starting again with the summer edition of Kilimanjaro. The program was signed by Cristoforo Giorno, Massimo Favia, Maria Iudis, Sergio Leszczynski and Antóngiulio Panese, Camila Raznovich And Fabio Roberti. While direction is handled by Andrea Dorigo. See you tonight at 21:20, with the broadcast to be broadcast Rai 3.