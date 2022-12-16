December 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Callisto Protocol, an update that improves combat, performance and localization - Multiplayer.it

Callisto Protocol, an update that improves combat, performance and localization – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax December 16, 2022 1 min read

Callisto protocol Receive Modernization who is getting better Combat, performance and localization In all versions of the game developed by Striking Distance Studio, which once again wanted to thank the users for the feedback it received.

As we reported, the Callisto Protocol for PC was a disaster at launch and received a slew of negative reviews on Steam, but Glen Schofield and his collaborators are once again working hard to fix it. Problems Reported on different platforms.

“new Modernization Available on all platforms,” reads Striking Distance Studio’s post. It introduces improvements related to combat, performance, stability, localization improvements, and general quality of life changes. We are listening to your feedback and thank you, and more updates will follow.”

Let’s hope that the patch, which seems to be around 12GB in weight, can finally fix the flaws also related to Italian dubbing of the Callisto protocol, which is often out of sync and/or messed up due to completely stopped volume levels, making some dialogue unintelligible.

We covered this and more in our Callisto Protocol review.

See also  Webb Telescope's first image: stars and galaxies 13.5 billion light-years away, showing the early stages of the universe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The Soyuz Problem, the Russians and the Americans Work Together – Space and Astronomy

December 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Bluepoint Games has suggested the arrival of a new game in 2023, with a welcome card – Nerd4.life

December 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

New WhatsApp feature | Nothing will be like before, Incredible Pictures

December 15, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Ditch via Della Magliana: The stretch of road is closed

December 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Spread between Btp and Bund at 216 pips, yield at 4.33% – Economy

December 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Intesa Sanpaolo and Sace to support gluten-free foods at Andriani spa

December 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Space to luxuriate at the Christmas party at Palazzo delle Esposizioni

December 16, 2022 Karen Hines