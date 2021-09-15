California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom wins the special election Republicans wanted

Gavin Newsom, the current Democratic governor of California, won With more than 60 percent of the vote, the extraordinary election (the so-called I remember the elections) promotion by Republicans to remove him from office.

The Extraordinary elections They are so called because they can be called up in exceptional circumstances and only by collecting a large number of citizens’ signatures (the number of signatures and times of collection vary from state to state). In this case, elections to remove Newsom from office have been called at the request of Republicans, who have accused him of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and imposing very severe restrictions.

California is currently one of the US states with the highest vaccination rate and the lowest number of infected people. For several months, managing the pandemic has turned into a divisive and polarizing topic. Newsom has been the governor of California, a traditionally Democratic state, since 2018. In US history, only two governors have been repealed by I remember the elections.

