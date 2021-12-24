Calhanoglu: Inter is a stronger team than Milan. Thanks Inzaghi! Derby, pulled because…”

In a lengthy interview with Turkish channel S Sport, the midfielder relives his early months with the Nerazzurri.

The impressive effect is Hakan Calhanoglu He had in Inter Simon irritable And the numbers prove it above all: 6 goals and 8 assists in 17 games. In a lengthy interview with Turkey’s S Sport channel, the midfielder relives his early months at the Nerazzurri and returns to Milan’s controversial farewell. “I knew the derby wasn’t going to be easy for me. I prepared a lot for this match. I never felt pressured. We had Lautaro Martinez take the penalty and then me. But my teammates wanted me to kick them in the derby, because I kicked them better than Lautaro.”

“When I moved to Inter I had some personal repercussions. I went through a difficult period with this situation. After all, Milan has not been in the Champions League for seven seasons. There are many different reasons for leaving. Milan did not. Explain to them. He remained Everything. I was happy after scoring the goal because I suffered a lot.”

“Of course it was not easy to replace Eriksen. Expectations were very high. It was not easy to replace names like Lukaku striker and Hakimi on the right. We finished the first part of the season very well. We were 7-8 points. We were at the back, but we worked hard. And we concluded This is the first part of the season as the first time in the standings.”

The interior and the new role – “They welcomed me very well at Inter. Since I was playing for Milan, I am used to Italy. Now I also know the Italian. The team is of the highest level. I think we have a better team than Milan. I have to thank Simone Inzaghi, he wanted me so much. At Inter, I play a different role. I played in Milan as No. 10. Here, Barilla and Brozovic are 6 and 8.”

“I have struggled to adapt to the new role. You have to know what to do and when. I can say that I have found my position. I played this position for the last time in the national team. It suits me well because I like to take the ball from behind and play.”

Placed kicks – “We work a lot in corners. We work a lot on set pieces in particular. We have three corner areas: let’s say the first post, the penalty point location, and the back post. We generally try to get to the nearby post. We’ve always kicked them well and we’ve done a really good job in that regard“. See also Euro 2020, for English television, the victory has already been written. Live countdown: "The Cup is close to home"

Target from outside the area – Calhanoglu occupies second place in terms of the number of goals scored from outside the penalty area, first to Lionel Messi: “I can’t compare myself to Messi, but being behind him is a special honor for me. I always try to shoot. My specialty is shooting from outside the box.”

Liverpool – “It will be a tough match, a very strong opponent. But we did well against Real Madrid both at home and abroad, but unfortunately we lost. We will analyze the errors. I am very curious to face Liverpool, and I hope we can succeed in that“

