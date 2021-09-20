Cadillac Lyriq Sells Out In Over 10 Minutes

New Cadillac Lyric Electric run out In just over 10 minutes. At the time of opening online pre-orders for “Edition for the first time”, it took a few minutes already to run out of units made available by the American car manufacturer. This is certainly good news for the brand. Lyriq was immediately impressed with its technical characteristics.

However, the actual success of these pre-orders cannot be accurately assessed. In fact, Cadillac has not officially announced how many cars could have been pre-ordered. It was only known that it was available limited batch. Electrek made it known that a dealer reported its availability There were only 1500 cars. The fact, however, has not been confirmed by the vehicle manufacturer or other dealerships. Therefore, it should be taken with caution.

Furthermore, it must also be said that it was enough $ 100 To make a pre-order, the amount is fully refundable. It wouldn’t be surprising if not all pre-orders turned into real orders when the time came. However, these doubts do not remove the fact that the Cadillac Lyriq made a stellar debut. The number of reservations may not be high but it must be said that the full house arrived in minutes, not hours or days.

The manufacturer announces that additional batches of electricity will be available in dealerships starting in the summer of 2022.