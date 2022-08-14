Button on the spa’s future: ‘If it’s not on the calendar, I’d be so pissed off’

Jenson Button, the former F1 world champion in 2009, believes the Spa circuit cannot be missing from the Formula 1 calendar.

The future subordinate GP subordinate Belgium still Uncertain. historical circuit Spa-Francorchamps, home of the Grand Prix with stunning overtaking, likely won’t see circus cars swing. Jenson also commented on this topic buttonwho stressed the importance of keeping the Ardennes GP on the calendar.

‘If the spa wasn’t on the calendar, I’d be so pissed off’said the Briton on the WTF1 podcast. “Monaco is very complicated because there are a lot of things behind it, but If they remove Spa for other reasons, not because it is not a good circuit. It is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world, the races are incredible; The pilots and teams love to go there.”2009 F1 World Champion.

The former British driver is aware of Formula 1’s growth as well in the US, but that doesn’t mean that new circuits should be introduced at the expense of historic circuits. “We have to be a little careful. We know that Formula 1 Entertainment And a certain TV show has made her very popular in the United States, which is great for the sport.” I have announced.

“But We have to make sure we make racing exciting Going to the tracks gives us great races to see the happy drivers. We would benefit a lot more if the riders were in a good place without thinking ‘Why are we in this circuit?’ It’s not fun, we can’t get over it, it’s too tight” British added.

Button explained how important it is to have a mix of street circuits and historic circuits in the F1 calendar, with all fans in mind. "I love the combination of street circles and old school circles, but we can't go to all city centers just for location. A compromise must be found between the type and position of the circle, Because that's how you get a good fan base. It is also important to be one Fun race to watch on TV, with many battles," Close button.





