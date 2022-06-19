But is the ninth planet in the solar system? Here comes the answer

There are 8 planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Forget Pluto, which has been reduced to a dwarf planet and an object belonging to the Kuiper belt. Are we sure that there are no others other than these? They will be so far from the sun that it is impossible for us to see them.

Hence the mystery of the ninth planet, a hypothetical and potential world, the existence of which is supported by some thesis and denied by others.

rawarnikGetty Images

In 2024, the fate of Planet Nine will be tested when the Vera Sea Robin observatory sees the light of day. The observatory, located on top of a mountain in central Chile, will begin the Legacy of Space and Time (LSST) survey with the ability to discover thousands of things we didn’t know existed and completely change everything we know about our system.

“If Planet Nine was real, it would be in an orbit so strange and so far away in the outer solar system that it would challenge our ideas about planet formation and dynamics,” said Anne-Marie Madigan, an all-time astrophysics professor. University of Colorado. “There is nothing natural on this planet.”

This is why Madigan’s theory does not predict the existence of a single planet with an entire belt of celestial bodies. The Zderic-Madigan contour, or ZM, will already be located, far from the Kuiper belt, with some bodies about twice as close as Pluto’s sun, at perihelion.

If we’re lucky (and good) in a couple of years, we’ll know if we have to completely change our idea of ​​the solar system, and add other planets to the list.

