Bulgaria is getting stronger in America

Bulgaria is getting stronger in America
A Bulgari model from the Shades of Wonder Collection SS 2023 (courtesy Bulgari)

“In the last two years, after a period of Asia driving the business, we have strengthened the western markets, particularly Europe and America. Covid has given us an opportunity to grow in these areas.” like this Miria Lopez MontoyaManaging Director of Leather Products and Subs Bulgariansexplained MFF It is in this context that the haute jewelery maison’s leather goods and accessories SS 2023 collection, called Shades of Wonder, was born.

“We looked to our heritage and within the material, drawing inspiration from jewelry in its telling essence and underlining the craftsmanship. We have transferred the depth and purity of the colors of the stones to the leathers, among which crocodile, lizard and ray stand out, as well as calfskin, which undergoes a smoothing process like nappa,” says the executive. He also said.

The result is colorful new models like the Serpentine Bag and the Serpentine Top Handle Girlfriend.. Small leather items flourish with Serpentine Reverse and Pie Nano bags, while the glam universe of Diamonds includes the Serpentine Vertical Tote and Forever Gold covered in radiant crystals. (All rights reserved)

