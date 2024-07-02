Buffon considers resignation after Italy’s failure at Euros

Torino- Finally someone walks in. discussion His name is Gigi. Buffon He, unlike anyone else, thinks. resignation As the manager of the national team. It is not an official job yet, but a reflection . It is a reflection that does not arise so much from the elimination against Switzerland, but from the defeat. situation Which I consider dangerous.

Gigi is not hiding

Buffon He’s not one to hide it, and he never did in his life, even when he was drowning in it. Controversy H Criticisms never tried places to hideeven when they were all comfortable. He doesn’t do that even today, when he’s forty-six, and he’s committed to giving what he has. expertise His advice is to lead the Italian group as team manager, a role that is not a playing captain, a role that was first played by Gigi Riva and then Gianluca Vialli.

contemplate defeat

Aura Reflects About what happened in Germania And calls for reflection Everyone. Gigi is a symbol.Italy Known all over the world, he is not entirely Italian: he is not interested in having a permanent job, even if it is the result of a kind of ostracism derived from his career and his status as a legend. GG He wants to give a Input And it cares about that thing that some call dignity, and others call respect for oneself or for others. So it can be absorbed consideration With the possibility of stepping down, he can allow himself the moral luxury of considering resigning to take responsibility in facts and not just words.

No speech

There is no letter On desk Gravinaat the moment Buffon Reflects. There could also be a confrontation in the next few hours and then resolutionWhatever the case, for Buffon defeat In European Championships it is nothing to Understand Easily and without Shocks.