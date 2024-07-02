July 2, 2024

Buffon considers resignation after Italy’s failure at Euros

Mirabelle Hunt July 2, 2024 2 min read

Torino- Finally someone walks in. discussionHis name is Gigi. Buffon He, unlike anyone else, thinks. resignation As the manager of the national team. It is not an official job yet, but a reflection. It is a reflection that does not arise so much from the elimination against Switzerland, but from the defeat. situationWhich I consider dangerous.