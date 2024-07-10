BTS’s Jungkook speaks on new show with Jimin + V celebrates his birthday

BTS’s Jungkook and Jimin will be launching a travel variety show!

Jungkook appeared on Suga’s YouTube talk show, Suchita: Time to Drink with Suga (슈취타), which aired today, November 4, 2023. This is the idol’s second time participating in the web show. During the episode, he talked about his trip to the United States with Jimin while talking about his solo album.

Shawqa said: “I recently went to the US with Jimin and called me while filming. What were you filming?” addition : “All I heard from Jimin was, ‘Hey, I’m going to the US tomorrow!’ and ‘I’m going to the US to drink with Jungkook.’ The next day, you suddenly called while you were camping. What was it?

Jungkook said: “When filming with Jimin a long time ago, he said it would be fun to do a variety show on the road with me and I agreed. But in the end nothing came of it. Then suddenly they were shooting. It was so much fun after Jimin arrived. It was just… a complete disaster.”Spoiler revealed for new travel variety show. Upon hearing Jungkook’s story, Suga laughed and said: “There’s something about Jimin that touches your heart.”

However, what caught fans’ attention the most was when V appeared with a makeup-free face and wearing shorts and a casual shirt.

She walked in front of the camera wearing Crocs. Moreover, before leaving, Taehyung brought a cake to celebrate the BTS maknae’s birthday.

V explained that he chose to attend after seeing footage of the episode on the group chat. He then asked his members if he had to wear makeup since he joined them, to which Jungkook replied: “No hyung, you’re still pretty.”

As for the gift, Yoongi said that since Taehyung decided to come unexpectedly, they ordered the sneakers via express delivery. Meanwhile, V grabbed the shoe box, thanked him and left immediately, making fans laugh.

On the other hand, Jungkook released his first solo album “GOLDEN” on November 3, and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 77 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Japan on the 4th.

The lead single “Standing Next to You” topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 10 countries and regions, including Greece, Poland, and Qatar.

According to the Hanteo chart on the 4th, “GOLDEN” sold 2 copies on the first day of the album’s release. The album sold 147 million copies in 389 hours and surpassed 1 million copies in 3 hours. As such, Jungkook instantly became a “2 million seller” and easily topped the daily Hanteo chart chart on the second day.

