Bruce Springsteen on stage: “Enough with that… I won’t be doing any farewell tour”

At a concert in Philadelphia, the legendary rocker silenced rumors that he was close to saying goodbye to the stage after canceling some shows due to health problems.

“With these ‘old guys’ we’ve been around for 50 years, haven’t we? No, we’re not leaving. We’re not doing any farewell tours. I’m… “There is no farewell tour for the E Street Band,” she shouted from the stage at her final concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Bruce Springsteen has put an end to rumors that he is about to retire from the stage. The rumours were fuelled by the repeated cancellation of some concerts in recent months. Including Milan and Marseille dates.expected in June of this year, which should be recovered in 2025.

The rocker, who is approaching 75, has had health issues, including a deteriorating voice (but nothing compared to what fellow Aerosmith contemporaries Steven Tyler are suffering from). In July 2023, he spoke publicly about his peptic ulcer disease.

«Say goodbye to thousands of people screaming your name? "Yes, I want to stop," the rocker said, provoking the crowd, who reacted with several shouts of disapproval and instead applause of joy when he repeated: "I'm not going anywhere."










































































































