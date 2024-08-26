Monday, August 26, 2024
Search
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen on stage: “Enough with that… I won’t be doing any farewell tour”

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

At a concert in Philadelphia, the legendary rocker silenced rumors that he was close to saying goodbye to the stage after canceling some shows due to health problems.

“With these ‘old guys’ we’ve been around for 50 years, haven’t we? No, we’re not leaving. We’re not doing any farewell tours. I’m… “There is no farewell tour for the E Street Band,” she shouted from the stage at her final concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Bruce Springsteen has put an end to rumors that he is about to retire from the stage. The rumours were fuelled by the repeated cancellation of some concerts in recent months. Including Milan and Marseille dates.expected in June of this year, which should be recovered in 2025.
The rocker, who is approaching 75, has had health issues, including a deteriorating voice (but nothing compared to what fellow Aerosmith contemporaries Steven Tyler are suffering from). In July 2023, he spoke publicly about his peptic ulcer disease.
«Say goodbye to thousands of people screaming your name? “Yes, I want to stop,” the rocker said, provoking the crowd, who reacted with several shouts of disapproval and instead applause of joy when he repeated: “I’m not going anywhere.”




















































See also  After years of inactivity online, Blockbuster is back and thanks Netflix for closing stores

August 26, 2024

© All rights reserved

Previous article
NASA Launches Ultra-Cold Quantum Technology into Space to Test Einstein’s Relativity
Next article
Stock Markets Today, August 26. Rate Cut Countdown and Analysts’ Doubts: Will the Rally Continue or Are Rates Too Tight?

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska