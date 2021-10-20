Brown kept his word.

October 20, 2021

Lorelei Reese October 20, 2021 2 min read

Rome“I am happy to be back in the USA after a year’s vacation, Austin is a special place known for its barbecue and many other delicacies. Not to mention the Circuit of the Americas, which is one of the most beautiful tracks on the calendar.. We have to make up for the lack of participation last season and we will work hard to get a good result.” These are the words Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the US Grand Prix, seventeenth seasonal designation of Formula 1. The Australian driver took his first (and so far only) win of the season at the Monza GP in September.

Thanks Brown

“We took the time to analyze, understand and find out what happened in the last race – Ricardo added -. So we are ready to move forward to focus on the challenge that lies ahead this weekend. I think some points on the track are going to work for us, so we have to be in a race to get some points. Also, this weekend will see me drive a Dale Earnhardt Sr. 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Wrangler. He is a hero to me, and driving his car would be a surreal moment and a dream come true. Thank you very much, Zack (Brown, NDR Report) To fulfill that promise and to make it all come true. I can not wait” – He finished.

