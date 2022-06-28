June 28, 2022

Brittany, Sonego and Musseti inside the stadium. Where can the matches be watched on TV and live?

Mirabelle Hunt June 28, 2022

Wimbledon (England) – After Fognini and Favasori’s elimination and Sener’s victory, three more Italians will make their debut on the second day of Wimbledon: Berrettini, Sonego and Mossetti. The Romanian, who reached the final last season, proved that he is back in good shape after being injured, with victories in Stuttgart and in Queens. Blue’s hopes are mainly pinned on him who will face Chilean Garen in the first round, at the age of 14. Mathieu leads 2-1 in direct confrontations against today’s opponent. On the other hand, Sonego will challenge Kudla at 15.30: the two have already faced each other twice this year, the last time in Queens, and on both occasions the American won. Finally, at 7 p.m., Musetti will face another American, world number 14 Taylor Fritz. In this case, this is an unprecedented challenge since the two have never faced each other.

Wimbledon, where to watch matches on TV and in live broadcasts

Wimbledon is exclusively visible on Sky. It will also be available live on Now and on the Sky Go platform.

The Italians at Wimbledon, day one

